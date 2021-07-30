Accessibility links

Scott Vincent Ups Game As Going Tough for Zimbabweans in Olympic Games

Golfer Scott Vincent improved his game Friday and is set to take part in round three of the Men’s Individual Golf Stroke Play event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. His countryman, Ngoni Makusha, is expected to take part in the 100 meter dash Saturday. Three Zimbabweans are already out of the games

