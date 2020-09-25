Accessibility links

Mthulisi Hanana: Liberators Have Become Oppressors

Mthulisi Hanana, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa after his house in Bulawayo was attacked by suspected state security agents, says Zimbabweans are tired of alleged human rights violations in his country. He says people are now thinking of "freeing Zimbabwe by all means necessary."

