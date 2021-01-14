Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Young Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Resilient Despite COVID-19 Lockdown Challenges

Young Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Resilient Despite COVID-19 Lockdown Challenges
Embed
Young Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Resilient Despite COVID-19 Lockdown Challenges

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:01 0:00
Direct link

As many Zimbabwe businesses struggle to survive due to the current lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19,some entrepreneurs like Ashler Jaya, founder of The Mixologist, a Harare-based bartending service, are surviving. Jaya explains how to, host Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's, The Connection.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG