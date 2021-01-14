Young Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Resilient Despite COVID-19 Lockdown Challenges
As many Zimbabwe businesses struggle to survive due to the current lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19,some entrepreneurs like Ashler Jaya, founder of The Mixologist, a Harare-based bartending service, are surviving. Jaya explains how to, host Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's, The Connection.
