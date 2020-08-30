Accessibility links

Minister of Religion Urges Mnangagwa to Engage Opposition to Ease Political Tensions

Speaking during Zimbabwe Council of Churches Bi-Annual general virtual meeting Saturday, Rev. Kennedy Gondongwe, who noted that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe, urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to engage the opposition like what was done by Ian Smith, Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe.

