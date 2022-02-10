Accessibility links

Zimbabwean Youth Register to Vote in 2023 Council, Parly Elections

Some Zimbabwean youth Tafara, Tatenda and Priscillah have just registered to vote in the 2023 general elections. They want to chose people who will fully represent them in council and parliament. (Video: Ezra Sibanda)

