Kwanele Hlabangana on Contesting 2018 Presidential Election, Other Issues

Kwanele Hlabangana on Contesting 2018 Presidential Election, Other Issues
Kwanele Hlabangana on Contesting 2018 Presidential Election, Other Issues

The leader of the opposition Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Kwanele Hlabangana, says his party is advocating for “smart cities” and not old fashioned urban centers like what is currently happening in Zimbabwe. Hlabangana tells Ezra Tshisa Sibanda that he will be contesting the 2023 presidential election.

