Douglas Mwonzora Talking About Political Parties' Dialogue

Douglas Mwonzora Talking About Political Parties' Dialogue
Douglas Mwonzora Talking About Political Parties' Dialogue

Douglas Mwonzora, president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and also leader of the MDC Alliance, speaking at a party rally about dialogue and other issues. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)

