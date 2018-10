The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Zimbabwe's Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe's total debt stands at $US16.9 billion, with domestic debt at $US9.5B, and foreign debt at 7.4B. Ncube said Zimbabwe was working to clear a $2.5B debt with the African Development Bank, and restructure a $2.8B debt owed to Paris Club members.