Tough Times for Zimbabwe Doctors
Zimbabwe's doctors and nurses are challenging the Ministry of Health's adding hurdles to their ability to seek work abroad. The Ministry in September added official signatures before medical workers could get a "Certificate of Good Standing," - a needed reference for getting work abroad.
Episodes
-
October 17, 2020
'Foreigners Go Back Home'
-
October 16, 2020
NY Philharmonic Bandwagon ...
-
October 16, 2020
New York COVID Struggles ...
-
October 16, 2020
Trump, Biden Hold Competing Town Halls
-
October 16, 2020
Nigeria Schools Open After Six Months ...
-
October 15, 2020
How to Win Florida ...