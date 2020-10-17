Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Tough Times for Zimbabwe Doctors

Tough Times for Zimbabwe Doctors
Tough Times for Zimbabwe Doctors

Zimbabwe's doctors and nurses are challenging the Ministry of Health's adding hurdles to their ability to seek work abroad. The Ministry in September added official signatures before medical workers could get a "Certificate of Good Standing," - a needed reference for getting work abroad.

