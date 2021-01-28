Zimbabwe Doctor Urges Government to Start COVID-19 Outreach Programs
Dr. Matthew Nyashanu, a Zimbabwean doctor based in the United Kingdom, says there is need for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to start COVID-19 virtual outreach programs as some people still don't believe that coronavirus is real. Some Zimbabweans claim that COVID-19 does not exist.
