Zimbabweans to Protest Govt's Failure to Allow Citizens Living in Diaspora to Vote

Den Moyo, who stays in Virginia, USA, says some Zimbabweans are expected to stage a protest Saturday outside the United Nations headquarters in New York over the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's failure to allow citizens living in other nations to participate in national elections.

