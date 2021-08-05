Accessibility links

Protester on Deportation of Zimbabweans

A Zimbabwean protester outside the country's embassy in the United Kingdom speaking about the British government's move to deport people identified by the Home Office as hardcore criminals. Britain recently deported 14 Zimbabweans who were jailed for a combined 75 years. (Courtesy Video)

