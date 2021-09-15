Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Party Pressing Government to Allow Millions of Citizens in Diaspora to Vote

Zimbabwe Party Pressing Government to Allow Millions of Citizens in Diaspora to Vote

Charles Mutama, president of the Patriotic Zimbabweans Party, says parliament is expected to discuss their calls for the government to allow millions of citizens living outside the country to vote in the nation's forthcoming elections. Should Zimbabweans living in the diaspora be allowed to vote?

