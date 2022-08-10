Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Should Seriously Consider Diaspora Vote

Dan Moyo, a Zimbabweans living in USA, has commended the Kenyan government for allowing its citizens living in Washington DC to vote in the presidential election. Moyo says Zimbabwe should seriously consider doing the same as there are millions of citizens living in the diaspora.

