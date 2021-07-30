Zimbabwe Friendship Bench ...

Accessibility links

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched people’s mental health everywhere and Zimbabwe is no exception. But some Zimbabweans hit hard by the stress have found unique support at the "Friendship Bench," the country’s biggest counseling service. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

