Donors Give Thorngrove Isolation Hospital Assortment of Goods
Thorngrove Hospital, which is an isolation center for coronavirus COVID-19, has been receiving an assortment of goods from well-wishers including some that were handed over to the medical facility by media practitioner, Zenzele Ndebele, on behalf of some donors living outside the country.
