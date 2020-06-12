Accessibility links

Donors Give Thorngrove Isolation Hospital Assortment of Goods

Donors Give Thorngrove Isolation Hospital Assortment of Goods
Donors Give Thorngrove Isolation Hospital Assortment of Goods

Thorngrove Hospital, which is an isolation center for coronavirus COVID-19, has been receiving an assortment of goods from well-wishers including some that were handed over to the medical facility by media practitioner, Zenzele Ndebele, on behalf of some donors living outside the country.

