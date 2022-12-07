Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Attacks Govt Over US$500,000 Ministerial Loans
Ngqabutho Mabhena, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, says it is unimaginable that the Zimbabwean government allocated ministers and their deputies US$500,000 and US$350,000 housing loans respectively and US$40,000 for each lawmaker when the nation does not have enough power.
Episodes
-
December 07, 2022
Ukrainian Community in Indiana Bands to Help Motherland
-
December 06, 2022
Foreigners Risk Lives in Ukrainian Struggle
-
December 06, 2022
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
-
December 02, 2022
Biden and Macron Say Russia Must Leave Ukraine for War to End
-
December 02, 2022
Russian Leaders Could Be Prosecuted for Crime of Aggression
-
December 01, 2022
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
Facebook Forum