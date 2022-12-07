Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Attacks Govt Over US$500,000 Ministerial Loans

Ngqabutho Mabhena, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, says it is unimaginable that the Zimbabwean government allocated ministers and their deputies US$500,000 and US$350,000 housing loans respectively and US$40,000 for each lawmaker when the nation does not have enough power.

