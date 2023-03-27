Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Climate Change Grains

Zimbabwe Climate Change Grains
Zimbabwe Climate Change Grains

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization has hailed Zimbabwe's efforts to move to climate-resistant grains such as millet to improve food security. An FAO team is in Zimbabwe to promote the grains and celebrate the International Year of Millets. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

