On Livetalk we are talking to political party candidates about the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections. We will also discuss election promises and the nationwide voter registration exercise for the 2023 harmonized elections.
Livetalk, February 14, 2022: Zimbabwe Council, Parliamentary Elections
Episodes
-
February 12, 2022
Zanu PF Supporters Attending Party's Campaign Rally in Epworth
-
February 12, 2022
Douglas Mwonzora Talking About Political Parties' Dialogue
-
February 12, 2022
Zapu's Candidate for Pumula Parly Seat
-
-
-
February 11, 2022
Zimbabwe Teachers Refuse to Resume Classes