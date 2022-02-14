Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Livetalk, February 14, 2022: Zimbabwe Council, Parliamentary Elections

Livetalk, February 14, 2022: Zimbabwe Council, Parliamentary Elections
Embed
Livetalk, February 14, 2022: Zimbabwe Council, Parliamentary Elections

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:59 0:00
Direct link

On Livetalk we are talking to political party candidates about the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections. We will also discuss election promises and the nationwide voter registration exercise for the 2023 harmonized elections.

On Livetalk we are talking to political party candidates about the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections. We will also discuss election promises and the nationwide voter registration exercise for the 2023 harmonized elections.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG