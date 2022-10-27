Zimbabwe Basks in Discovery of Africa's Oldest Dinosaur

A national museum in Zimbabwe is displaying the remains of what scientists say is the oldest known dinosaur discovered in Africa. The skeleton was discovered in northern Zimbabwe, and researchers say it walked the Earth roughly 230 million years ago. For VOA, Columbus Mavhunga has more from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
