Zimbabwe Ambassador to Botswana Says Sanctions Must Go

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Botswana, Mr. Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, says targeted sanctions imposed by the West on some Zanu PF officials should be lifted. He claims that Zimbabwe has done a lot of social, economic and political reforms being demanded by the West. (Video: Mqondisi Dube)

