Nurses in Peaceful Protests ...

Irate nurses, claiming that their June salaries were cut by the government, staged peaceful protests in Harare on Wednesday, demanding improved working conditions. The government increased salaries of civil servants by 50% Wednesday and introduced COVID19 allowances for workers (Courtesy Video:ZINA)
