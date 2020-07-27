Accessibility links

Woman Keeping 71 Destitute Children in Mt. Hamden

Woman Keeping 71 Destitute Children in Mt. Hamden
Woman Keeping 71 Destitute Children in Mt. Hamden

Onai Nhiwatiwa is keeping 71 destitute children at Atlas Compound in Mt. Hampden. Most of the children are not at school even though some of them want to be doctors and nurses. The Department of Social Welfare is threatening to shutdown the place, saying it's too filthy. (Kiri Mudzamiri)

