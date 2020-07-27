Woman Keeping 71 Destitute Children in Mt. Hamden
Onai Nhiwatiwa is keeping 71 destitute children at Atlas Compound in Mt. Hampden. Most of the children are not at school even though some of them want to be doctors and nurses. The Department of Social Welfare is threatening to shutdown the place, saying it's too filthy. (Kiri Mudzamiri)
Episodes
-
July 28, 2020
Immigration Artist ...
-
-
July 28, 2020
Small Businesses Reinventing During COVID-19 Pandemic
-
-
July 27, 2020
Nigeria Youth Innovation ...
-
July 27, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Race on