Henry Chimbiri Blames Police for Child's Abduction
Henry Chimbiri, the father of Cecilia Chimbiri, who was abducted by suspected security agents in Harare on Wednesday while she was participating in a public protest over food shortages in Zimbabwe, has blamed the police for his daughter's disappearance and torture. There was no police comment.
