Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Henry Chimbiri Blames Police for Child's Abduction

Henry Chimbiri Blames Police for Child's Abduction
Embed
Henry Chimbiri Blames Police for Child's Abduction

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:54 0:00
Direct link

Henry Chimbiri, the father of Cecilia Chimbiri, who was abducted by suspected security agents in Harare on Wednesday while she was participating in a public protest over food shortages in Zimbabwe, has blamed the police for his daughter's disappearance and torture. There was no police comment.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG