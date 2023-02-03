Accessibility links

ZEC Presenting Final Delimitation Report to Mnangagwa
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission today submitted a corrected version of its Preliminary Delimitation Report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying it has taken heed of lawmakers' concerns about the drawing of new boundaries, ahead of the 2023 general elections. (Video: Rutendo Mawere)

