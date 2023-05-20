Accessibility links

Zanu PF Lawmaker Maybe Mbowa Expresses Dismay Over Men's Sexual Intimidation Tactics in Politics

Zanu PF lawmaker Maybe Mbowa says she was sexually molested on the day she decided to venture into politics as may called her names. She claimed that the men called her a prostitute and that she needed to be shut off by those with huge sex organs. She was speaking at a women's conference in Harare

