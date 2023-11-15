Zanu PF Dissociates Itself from Parliamentary Recalls by Sengezo Tshabangu
Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha tells journalists in Harare that the ruling party has nothing to do with parliamentary recalls being made by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change. #zimbabwe #recalls #parliament
