Zanu PF Activist Cries Foul Over Political Opponents' Stomping of His Scarf Decorated With Zimbabwe Colors
A Zanu PF activist, Simba Mavaza, who is in Scotland to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions agenda, crying foul over the stomping of his scarf by Zimbabweans opposed to the president's presence at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. (Courtesy Video)
Episodes
-
November 01, 2021
G-20 Ends Without Agreement to Phase Out Coal
-
November 01, 2021
Traditional Leader Ndiweni in Scotland Protest
-
November 01, 2021
Midcareer Women Found Disproportionally Affected by COVID
-
-
November 01, 2021
Music of Zimbabwean Living in Austria
-
October 31, 2021
What is Cerebral Palsy
Facebook Forum