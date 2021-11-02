Accessibility links

Zanu PF Activist Cries Foul Over Political Opponents' Stomping of His Scarf Decorated With Zimbabwe Colors

A Zanu PF activist, Simba Mavaza, who is in Scotland to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions agenda, crying foul over the stomping of his scarf by Zimbabweans opposed to the president's presence at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. (Courtesy Video)

