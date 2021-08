No media source currently available

Supporters of Zambia's President-Elect, Hakainde Hichilema are celebrating his election victory over incumbent President Edgar Lungu. Hichilema received 2, 810, 757 votes, compared to Lungu's 1, 814, 201 votes. VOA's Peter Clottey reports from Zambia's capital city, Lusaka.