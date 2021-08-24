Zambian President Prioritizes Campaign Promise to Reunite, Rebuild Country
In an exclusive interview with VOA's Peter Clottey, newly inaugurated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated his campaign promise to reunite the nation, which he said was visibly divided, rebuild the country's infrastructure and strengthen int'l relations. He is Zambia's 7th president.
