Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zambian President Prioritizes Campaign Promise to Reunite, Rebuild Country

Zambian President Prioritizes Campaign Promise to Reunite, Rebuild Country
Embed
Zambian President Prioritizes Campaign Promise to Reunite, Rebuild Country

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:37 0:00
Direct link

In an exclusive interview with VOA's Peter Clottey, newly inaugurated Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated his campaign promise to reunite the nation, which he said was visibly divided, rebuild the country's infrastructure and strengthen int'l relations. He is Zambia's 7th president.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG