Zambian Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Wins Presidential Election
Zambia’s electoral commission announced Monday in Lusaka, that businessperson and leader of the United Party for National Development, Hakainde Hichilema, won the elections garnering more than 2.8 million votes. Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the collapse of Zambia’s economy led to his victory.
