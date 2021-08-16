Zambian Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema Wins Presidential Election

Accessibility links

Zambia’s electoral commission announced Monday in Lusaka, that businessperson and leader of the United Party for National Development, Hakainde Hichilema, won the elections garnering more than 2.8 million votes. Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the collapse of Zambia’s economy led to his victory.

