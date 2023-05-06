Zambian Opposition Decries Kenyan Maize Farming Deal
Zambia’s opposition has criticized an agreement with Kenya to allow Kenyan farming of maize in Zambia to help meet its food needs amid a record drought. The NDC says Zambian farmers should be given priority for farming Zambian land for exports to Kenya and note problems with maize supplies at home.
