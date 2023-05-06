Accessibility links

Zambian Opposition Decries Kenyan Maize Farming Deal
Zambia’s opposition has criticized an agreement with Kenya to allow Kenyan farming of maize in Zambia to help meet its food needs amid a record drought. The NDC says Zambian farmers should be given priority for farming Zambian land for exports to Kenya and note problems with maize supplies at home.

