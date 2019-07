The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

The Connection: Zimbabweans Appear on Forbes' Top Entrepreneurs List. We will be talking to someof them @8:00pm today. To participate in the show, text us on Whats App: +1202 465 0318 or send us comments on Facebook: VOA Shona, VOA Ndebele, VOALivetalk