Voting USA Youth Interested in Healthcare, Student Debt And Social Justice

Younger voters across the United States are less likely to be loyal to one political party but instead look at how candidates address the issues most important to them. Issues most important to American voters under 30 are climate change, healthcare, student debt, and social justice.

