Music School Teaches Zimbabwe Youth Life Lessons, Culture
More than just music, Addmore, and Winne Chikore are using their Harare-based WinAd Music Trust, to teach youth life and cultural lessons. WinAdMusic students Mupiwa, Naomi, Danielle and Shane, tell host Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's youth show, The Connection, music changed their lives.
