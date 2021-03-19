Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Music School Teaches Zimbabwe Youth Life Lessons, Culture

Music School Teaches Zimbabwe Youth Life Lessons, Culture
Embed
Music School Teaches Zimbabwe Youth Life Lessons, Culture

No media source currently available

0:00 0:09:07 0:00
Direct link

More than just music, Addmore, and Winne Chikore are using their Harare-based WinAd Music Trust, to teach youth life and cultural lessons. WinAdMusic students Mupiwa, Naomi, Danielle and Shane, tell host Mike Hove of VOA Zimbabwe Service's youth show, The Connection, music changed their lives.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG