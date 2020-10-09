Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Young People Raising Flexing Muscles in 2020 Election

Young People Raising Flexing Muscles in 2020 Election
Embed
Young People Raising Flexing Muscles in 2020 Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:29 0:00
Direct link

This election season, young American voters are raising their voices and demanding action to fight climate change. Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at how young people, Democrats and Republicans, are urging communication and compromise to tackle what most climate scientists call a global threat

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG