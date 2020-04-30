Accessibility links

‘You Didn't See the Boy You Were Looking For,’ a Husband Grieves for his Wife Lost after Childbirth to Coronavirus
The Ethiopian community in the Washington D.C. area is mourning the loss of a mother who died from coronavirus earlier this month shortly after giving birth. The woman never got to see her newborn baby. Reporter Tsion Girma attended the funeral in Virginia and Salem Solomon has the story.

