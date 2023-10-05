29-Year-Old Zimbabwean Single Mother of 2 Defies Odds to Work as Truck Driver in Europe
A 29-year-old-woman from Zimbabwe is a social media sensation after making a name for herself as one of Europe’s top truck drivers. The achievement is one for the books for Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya, who was once a maid in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. VOA Zimbabwe Service’s Evans Zininga reports ...
