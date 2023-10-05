Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

29-Year-Old Zimbabwean Single Mother of 2 Defies Odds to Work as Truck Driver in Europe

29-Year-Old Zimbabwean Single Mother of 2 Defies Odds to Work as Truck Driver in Europe
Embed
29-Year-Old Zimbabwean Single Mother of 2 Defies Odds to Work as Truck Driver in Europe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:40 0:00
Direct link

A 29-year-old-woman from Zimbabwe is a social media sensation after making a name for herself as one of Europe’s top truck drivers. The achievement is one for the books for Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya, who was once a maid in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. VOA Zimbabwe Service’s Evans Zininga reports ...

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG