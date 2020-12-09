Belarus Protests ...
2020 brought an unprecedented scene of protests in Belarus, after a presidential poll showed longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko getting 80-percent of the vote in an election many say was rigged. The protests have continued as thousands push to make 2021 the year that Lukashenko steps down.
