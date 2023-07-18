Wounded Ukrainian Soldier Gets Treatment in New York
Mikhail Nalivajko, a fighter with Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces, lost his right leg in an attack on his unit. His injuries defied treatment until a nonprofit brought him to the U.S. for medical care. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vladimir Badikov, Natalia Latukhina.
