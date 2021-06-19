World Refugee Day ...
The United Nations reports that by the end of 2020, the number of people around the world who had been forcibly displaced from their homes totaled 82.4 million, the highest number on record. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more on the U.N.’s annual report ahead of World Refugee Day on Sunday, June 20.
