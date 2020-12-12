Accessibility links

World Food Program Helping Needy Zimbabwe Families
Clare Nevile of the World Food Program speaking about the Urban Food Security and Resilience Cash Transfer initiative in which beneficiaries are given cash cards to purchase foodstuffs in Zimbabwe. Nevile speaks with Studio 7 correspondent Gandri Maramba in Masvingo. (Video: Gandri Maramba)

