World Food Program Helping Needy Zimbabwe Families
Clare Nevile of the World Food Program speaking about the Urban Food Security and Resilience Cash Transfer initiative in which beneficiaries are given cash cards to purchase foodstuffs in Zimbabwe. Nevile speaks with Studio 7 correspondent Gandri Maramba in Masvingo. (Video: Gandri Maramba)
Episodes
-
December 12, 2020
COVID-19 Worsens Portuguese Longstanding Homelessness
-
-
December 12, 2020
Somalia Struggling to Hold Election
-
December 12, 2020
Many Zimbabweans Set to Benefit in Pfumvudza/Intwasa Program
-
December 12, 2020
Britain's COVID-19 Vaccination Program ...
-
December 12, 2020
Eveline High School Students Killing It ...
Facebook Forum