Can Women in Blue Lower Use of Excessive Force in Law Enforcement?

The death of African American George Floyd in May while in the custody of Minneapolis police has renewed conversations about whether having more women in law enforcement may lower the use of excessive force. “Women in Blue,” a recent documentary showcases deescalation skills by female police.

