Can Women in Blue Lower Use of Excessive Force in Law Enforcement?
The death of African American George Floyd in May while in the custody of Minneapolis police has renewed conversations about whether having more women in law enforcement may lower the use of excessive force. “Women in Blue,” a recent documentary showcases deescalation skills by female police.
Episodes
-
August 05, 2020
COVID Europe Second Wave ...
-
August 04, 2020
African Music Boom ...
-
August 04, 2020
Community Partnership Policing ...
-
August 03, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Making Its Way Into Prisons
-
August 03, 2020
Over 150,000 Americans Die from COVID-19
-
August 03, 2020
International Pharmacy ...