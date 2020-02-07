Accessibility links

Women Enter Afghanistan’s Male Dominated Restaurant Industry
Women are slowly moving into Afghanistan's male-dominated restaurant industry. And one entirely women-run restaurant in central Afghanistan’s Bamyan province is attracting food lovers from the region. VOA’s Zafar Bamyani gives us a taste of the restaurant in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard

