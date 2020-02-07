Women Enter Afghanistan’s Male Dominated Restaurant Industry
Women are slowly moving into Afghanistan's male-dominated restaurant industry. And one entirely women-run restaurant in central Afghanistan’s Bamyan province is attracting food lovers from the region. VOA’s Zafar Bamyani gives us a taste of the restaurant in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard
Episodes
-
-
February 07, 2020
Tourists Visiting Hollywood for the Oscars Unconcerned About Coronavirus
-
-
February 07, 2020
Africa Delivers Biggest Profits on Investment, Report Says
-
February 07, 2020
Iowa Confusion Clouds New Hampshire Primary
-
February 07, 2020
Common Sense Goes a Long Way in Ending an Outbreak