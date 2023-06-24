Widows Facing Serious Challenges After Husbands' Deaths
Priscilla Muchena Kusema says widows are facing many difficulties, including paying property tax. She told VOA correspondent Rutendo Mawere on International Day of Widows that most of the difficulties are experienced by unemployed women, who were entirely dependent on their husbands' income.
Episodes
-
June 24, 2023
Widows: Give Us Chance to Live Well
-
-
June 23, 2023
AI Helping South African Wildlife Rangers Fight Poaching
-
-
June 22, 2023
Kenyan Family Searches for Answers Amid Cult Deaths
-