Widows Facing Serious Challenges After Husbands' Deaths

Priscilla Muchena Kusema says widows are facing many difficulties, including paying property tax. She told VOA correspondent Rutendo Mawere on International Day of Widows that most of the difficulties are experienced by unemployed women, who were entirely dependent on their husbands' income.

