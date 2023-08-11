Accessibility links

Why is Sudan’s Humanitarian Crisis so Underfunded?

Amid the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, aid donors have provided some $1.5 billion in assistance. Nonprofit groups working in the conflict areas say that funding is inadequate, and the shortfall is causing major challenges. Meanwhile, those fleeing Sudan say they are returning home.

