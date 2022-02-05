Accessibility links

White House Dismissive of Putin–Xi Meeting

White House Dismissive of Putin–Xi Meeting

The White House dismissed a Friday meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two leaders unveiled a strategic alliance aimed at countering the United States. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

