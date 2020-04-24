Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

White House Correspondents Share the Risk Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

White House Correspondents Share the Risk Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Embed
White House Correspondents Share the Risk Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:31 0:00
Direct link

LEAD: The James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is a changed place. Most of the 49 seats are unoccupied during news conferences. For the first three years of the Trump administration, our White House bureau chief, Steve Herman, and his colleagues took turns in VOA’s assigned seat.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG