Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

White Commercial Farmer Evicted ...

White Commercial Farmer Evicted ...
Embed
White Commercial Farmer Evicted ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:45 0:00
Direct link

A white commercial farmer, Martin Grobler, has been evicted from Protea Valley Farm in Ruwa following a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the piece of land. Ivy Rupindi of the Ministry of Agriculture says she is now the new owner of the farm after getting a court eviction order.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG