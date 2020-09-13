White Commercial Farmer Evicted ...
A white commercial farmer, Martin Grobler, has been evicted from Protea Valley Farm in Ruwa following a protracted legal battle over the ownership of the piece of land. Ivy Rupindi of the Ministry of Agriculture says she is now the new owner of the farm after getting a court eviction order.
