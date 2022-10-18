Accessibility links

Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths

Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup [Sept 30] cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. An analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict in the first half of 2022 than in the whole of 2021. Henry Wilkins reports from Melou, Burkina Faso.

